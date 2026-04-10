Landen Roupp And Giants Face Orioles On April 10
Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Roupp has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Roupp is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Orioles are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.