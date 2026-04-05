Landen Roupp And Giants Play Mets On April 5

Roupp is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.