Landen Roupp And Giants Face Mets On April 4

Roupp is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.