Landen Roupp And Giants Face Mets On April 4
Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Roupp has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Roupp is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mets are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.