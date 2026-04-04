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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Face Mets On April 4

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Roupp has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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