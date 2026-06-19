Landen Roupp And Giants Play Marlins On June 19

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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