Landen Roupp And Giants Play Marlins On June 19
Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.