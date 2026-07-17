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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Face Mariners On July 17

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has -113 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 6-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday, July 7 when he threw eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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