Landen Roupp And Giants Face Mariners On July 17

Roupp is 6-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday, July 7 when he threw eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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