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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Guardians On Aug. 20

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-12 with a 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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