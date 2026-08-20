Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Guardians On Aug. 20

Roupp is 7-12 with a 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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