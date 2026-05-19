Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 19

Roupp is 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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