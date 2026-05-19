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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 19

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Roupp has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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