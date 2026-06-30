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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On June 30

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Roupp has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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