Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On June 30

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.