Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Cubs On June 6

Roupp is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.