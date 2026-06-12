Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Cubs On June 12
Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Roupp has +126 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Roupp is 5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.