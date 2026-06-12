Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Cubs On June 12

Roupp is 5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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