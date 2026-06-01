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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 1

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Roupp has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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