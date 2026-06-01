Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 1

Roupp is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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