Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 6

Roupp is 5-8 with a 4.55 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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