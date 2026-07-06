Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 6
Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Roupp has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Roupp is 5-8 with a 4.55 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.