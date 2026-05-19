Lance McCullers And Astros Play Twins On May 19

McCullers is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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