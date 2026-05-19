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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Play Twins On May 19

Lance McCullers will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. McCullers has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCullers is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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