Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Red Sox On March 30

McCullers went 2-5 with a 6.67 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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