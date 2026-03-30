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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Red Sox On March 30

Lance McCullers will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park, on Monday, March 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. McCullers has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McCullers went 2-5 with a 6.67 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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