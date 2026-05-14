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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Mariners On May 14

Lance McCullers will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McCullers is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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