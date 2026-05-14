Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Mariners On May 14

McCullers is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.