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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Play Mariners On May 13

Lance McCullers will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. ET. McCullers has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCullers is 2-3 with a 7.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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