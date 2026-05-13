Lance McCullers And Astros Play Mariners On May 13

McCullers is 2-3 with a 7.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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