Lance McCullers And Astros Face Mariners On April 12

McCullers is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.