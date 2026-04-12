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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Face Mariners On April 12

Lance McCullers will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McCullers is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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