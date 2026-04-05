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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Athletics On April 5

Lance McCullers will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McCullers has +128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McCullers is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

The Athletics are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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