Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Athletics On April 5
Lance McCullers will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McCullers has +128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
McCullers is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
The Athletics are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.