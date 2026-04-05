Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Athletics On April 5

McCullers is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

The Athletics are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.