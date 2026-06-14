FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 14

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .235 BA, .336 OBP and .377 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 42 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 36 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (1-5) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News