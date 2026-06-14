Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 14

Tucker is hitting for a .235 BA, .336 OBP and .377 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 42 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 36 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (1-5) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.