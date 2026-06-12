Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against White Sox On June 12

Tucker is hitting for a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 41 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tucker has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Anthony Kay (5-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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