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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against White Sox On June 12

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 41 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Tucker has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Anthony Kay (5-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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