Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 12

Tucker is hitting for a .241 BA, .338 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Daniel Lynch (4-3) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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