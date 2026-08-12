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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 12

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .241 BA, .338 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Daniel Lynch (4-3) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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