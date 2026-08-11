Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 11

Tucker is hitting for a .243 BA, .340 OBP and .387 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 65 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (5-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

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