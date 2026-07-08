Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rockies On July 8

Tucker is hitting for a .248 BA, .349 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 53 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 45 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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