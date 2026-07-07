Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Rockies On July 7

Tucker is hitting for a .252 BA, .353 OBP and .387 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 53 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 45 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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