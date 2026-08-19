Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Rockies On Aug. 19

Tucker is hitting for a .230 BA, .326 OBP and .367 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 67 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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