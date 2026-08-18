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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rockies On Aug. 18

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .230 BA, .326 OBP and .366 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 66 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (5-6 with a 5.59 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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