Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 17

Tucker is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .370 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 66 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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