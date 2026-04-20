Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 20

Tucker is hitting for a .256 BA, .347 OBP and .390 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 16 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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