Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 17

Tucker is hitting for a .239 BA, .350 OBP and .343 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 14 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.