Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 10

Tucker is hitting for a .273 BA, .377 OBP and .364 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 11 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.

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