Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Pirates On June 11

Tucker is hitting for a .237 BA, .335 OBP and .386 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 40 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 32 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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