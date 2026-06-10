Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Pirates On June 10

Tucker is hitting for a .233 BA, .332 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 40 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 31 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.

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