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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Pirates On June 10

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .233 BA, .332 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 40 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 31 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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