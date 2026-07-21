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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Phillies On July 21

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .240 BA, .335 OBP and .367 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 54 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 47 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Zack Wheeler (10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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