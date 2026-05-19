Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 19

Tucker is hitting for a .254 BA, .354 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 32 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Griffin Canning (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.

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