FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 19

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .254 BA, .354 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 32 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Griffin Canning (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News