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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Padres On May 18

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .259 BA, .356 OBP and .410 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 32 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Michael King (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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