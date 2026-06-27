Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Padres On June 27

Tucker is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 44 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 40 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (6-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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