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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Padres On June 27

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 44 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 40 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (6-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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