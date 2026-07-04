Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Padres On July 4

Tucker is hitting for a .246 BA, .348 OBP and .385 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 51 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 45 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Wandy Peralta (1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.