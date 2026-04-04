Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Nationals On April 4

Tucker is hitting for a .241 BA, .290 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored six runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Tucker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 6 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start this season.

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