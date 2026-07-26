Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Mets On July 26

Tucker is hitting for a .241 BA, .335 OBP and .380 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 56 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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