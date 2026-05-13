Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On May 13

Tucker is hitting for a .253 BA, .356 OBP and .400 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 28 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (3-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.

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