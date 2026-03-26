Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On March 26

Tucker had a .266 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .841 and he scored 91 runs. In 597 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 73 runs. Tucker recorded 25 steals on 28 attempts.

Zac Gallen starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

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