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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 4

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .243 BA, .340 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 38 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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