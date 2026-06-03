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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 3

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .235 BA, .335 OBP and .380 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 37 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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