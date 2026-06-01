Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 1

Tucker is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 37 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.