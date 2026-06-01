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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 1

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tucker has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .391 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 37 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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