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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 10

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .249 BA, .349 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 53 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 47 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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