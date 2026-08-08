Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 8

Tucker is hitting for a .244 BA, .341 OBP and .378 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 62 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.