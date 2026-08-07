Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 7

Tucker is hitting for a .243 BA, .339 OBP and .379 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 62 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

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