Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 22

Tucker is hitting for a .251 BA, .354 OBP and .394 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 32 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Logan Henderson (1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

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