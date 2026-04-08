Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 8

Tucker is hitting for a .268 BA, .354 OBP and .366 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 11 runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

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