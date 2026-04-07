FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Blue Jays On April 7

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Tucker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .278 BA, .372 OBP and .389 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 11 runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News