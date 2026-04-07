Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Blue Jays On April 7

Tucker is hitting for a .278 BA, .372 OBP and .389 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 11 runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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